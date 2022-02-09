Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.640-$2.740 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NYSE ELS traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

