Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.79. 33,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,456,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $70.05 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,129,458 shares of company stock valued at $119,319,847 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

