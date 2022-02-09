Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.58

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and traded as low as $26.65. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 40,076 shares traded.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.16.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

