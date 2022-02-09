Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 636,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,590,688. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $406.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

