Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Price Target at $131.15

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 over the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,886. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average is $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

