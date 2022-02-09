Brokerages Set JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Target Price at €24.82

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.87 ($28.58).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEC shares. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.59) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($24.37) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($30.46) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($31.61) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday.

JCDecaux stock traded up €0.48 ($0.55) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €24.74 ($28.44). 113,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.06) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($42.41). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.88.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

