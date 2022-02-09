Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.58

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $5.24. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 138,128 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 8,821 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,015.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,039,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after buying an additional 569,560 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $14,461,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,888,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 174,515 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

