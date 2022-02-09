Lightning Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $175,128.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00314680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001090 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003110 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.