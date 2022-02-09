Celo Dollar (CUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.15 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $92.96 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00107695 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 93,538,474 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.