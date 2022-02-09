CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $234.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.82.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $9.13 on Friday, hitting $250.54. 99,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.88. CME Group has a 1-year low of $179.69 and a 1-year high of $248.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,330. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,156,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

