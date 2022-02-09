Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.
Brooks Automation stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,348. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.76. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $70.17 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.
