Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,490 shares of company stock worth $16,344,824. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

