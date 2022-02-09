Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

VVV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 105,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

