JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 209,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 4,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.04. The company had a trading volume of 153,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,813,535. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $138.22 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

