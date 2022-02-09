SevenOneSeven Capital Management Purchases 1,345 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 308.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 360.6% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 29,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,428.2% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 305.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in NVIDIA by 315.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.44 on Wednesday, reaching $257.52. 552,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,144,453. The company has a market cap of $643.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.69 and a 200-day moving average of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.