Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $38.59 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 41.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,660 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $171.53. 118,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

