SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $580.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report sales of $580.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $778.00 million and the lowest is $498.46 million. SM Energy posted sales of $320.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,265.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 126,637 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 333,482 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.80. 59,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,885. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.