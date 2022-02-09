-$0.07 EPS Expected for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Aqua Metals posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Aqua Metals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,548. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $158,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $45,308.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

