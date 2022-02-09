$152.83 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce sales of $152.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.70 million. Nautilus reported sales of $189.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $623.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.70 million to $628.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $570.27 million, with estimates ranging from $522.50 million to $615.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

NLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NLS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,816. The stock has a market cap of $183.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nautilus by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Nautilus by 94,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

