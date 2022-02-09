Insider Buying: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Director Purchases 480 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.56. The company had a trading volume of 124,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.98 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

