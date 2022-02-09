Castweet (CTT) Hits Market Cap of $159,768.56

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $159,768.56 and approximately $13.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Castweet has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SORA (XOR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00216425 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.72 or 0.00026351 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

