China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. China Carbon Graphite Group shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 22,200 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Get China Carbon Graphite Group alerts:

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHGI)

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.