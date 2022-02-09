Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.19

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$108.19 and traded as low as C$105.80. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$106.26, with a volume of 96,940 shares changing hands.

TIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$234,427.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $756,418.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

