KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), with a volume of 6,537,400 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Get KEFI Gold and Copper alerts:

In related news, insider John Edward Leach bought 12,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($169,033.13).

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEFI Gold and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.