Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.00 and traded as low as C$41.45. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$41.68, with a volume of 1,593,831 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POW shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC downgraded Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.03. The company has a current ratio of 95.52, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3769157 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

