Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,654,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,240,055 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Pfizer worth $2,006,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,592,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 132,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 988,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,767,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.05.

PFE traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,924,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $288.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

