Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $592,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

