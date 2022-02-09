Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $130,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 58,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 13,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.38. The company had a trading volume of 53,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.49. The company has a market cap of $469.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

