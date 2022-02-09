Mariner LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $79,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,495 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.63. 751,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,590,688. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $406.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.