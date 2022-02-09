Viking Global Investors LP Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 51.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,273,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,366,795 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.7% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $610,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $126,157,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.64.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $21.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.11. 37,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,964. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.39 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $522.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.