Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.78. The stock had a trading volume of 106,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,954. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average of $205.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

