Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

TSM stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.12. 428,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,507,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.03. The company has a market cap of $648.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

