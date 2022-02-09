Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $61.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $248,142.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,196 shares of company stock worth $3,902,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.42. 14,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

