New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 259,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 110,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.99. 7,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.60. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

