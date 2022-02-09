Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.9% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 82,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
