Dero Price Up 74.7% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $12.50 or 0.00028011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 74.7% against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $139.77 million and approximately $649,495.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,639.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.93 or 0.07280329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.66 or 0.00315094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.42 or 0.00773789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015100 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00077875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.00414398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00228625 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,177,766 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

