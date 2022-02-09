Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stake Reduced by Valiant Capital Management L.P.

Valiant Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,400 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises 4.5% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $46,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,146,367. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $155.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

