Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $111.81

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:BD15) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.81 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.51). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.51), with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 935 ($12.64) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.81. The company has a market cap of £515.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2.38.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

