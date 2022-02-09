Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 8.1%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 265,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 202,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$36.01 million and a PE ratio of -20.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; the Gander Belt gold property located in central Newfoundland; the Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and the South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

