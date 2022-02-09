Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 8.1%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 265,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 202,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The company has a quick ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$36.01 million and a PE ratio of -20.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30.
Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)
