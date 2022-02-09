Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 27,513 shares.The stock last traded at $78.63 and had previously closed at $77.33.

The stock has a market cap of $841.23 million, a PE ratio of 112.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tucows by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Tucows during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tucows by 102,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

