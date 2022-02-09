Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

KARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $672.71 million and a PE ratio of 31.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.