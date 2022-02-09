Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.
KARO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $672.71 million and a PE ratio of 31.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
