ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $113.49

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.49 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 115.60 ($1.56). ITV shares last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.55), with a volume of 11,123,161 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITV shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.47) to GBX 128 ($1.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.60 ($2.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £476,687.14 ($644,607.36). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,519.55).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

