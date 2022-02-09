Shelton Capital Management Purchases 1,569 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.34. 176,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $236.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

