Zacks Investment Management Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 598,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $89,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after buying an additional 500,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after buying an additional 132,087 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.35. 107,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,448. The stock has a market cap of $236.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

