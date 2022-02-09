CUTcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $89.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $18.58 million and $89.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00206374 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00029191 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00027790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.58 or 0.00404700 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00068259 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 159,107,369 coins and its circulating supply is 155,107,369 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

