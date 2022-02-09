Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.02. 23,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,310. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

