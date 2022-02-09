Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$226.56.

CTC.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CTC.A stock traded up C$2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$186.21. The company had a trading volume of 70,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$180.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$184.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$159.44 and a 52 week high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

