Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $879.60 million-$879.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.76 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.32. 534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.54. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $198,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.