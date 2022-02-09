Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 33,920 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,920 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,250. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56.

