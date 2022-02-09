Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 17,309 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 532,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,701,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 489,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,391 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

HMOP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.